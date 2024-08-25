New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his comments about the absence of representation from Dalit, Tribal and Other Backward Classes communities in the "Miss India pageant list."

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remark, the BJP leader shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "Now, He wants reservations in Miss India competitions, Films, sports! It is not only issue of "Bal Budhi", but people who cheer him are - equally responsible too!"

बाल बुद्धि मनोरंजन के लिए अच्छी हो सकती है पर अपनी विभाजनकारी चालों में, हमारे पिछड़े समुदायों का मजाक न उड़ाएं। pic.twitter.com/9Vm7ITwMJX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2024

The Union Minister also accused Gandhi of inciting divisions in the country with his renewed remarks on the nationwide case census.

“Rahul Gandhi Ji can't divide our country. PM Narendra Modi ji made it clear that Supreme Court won't be allowed to alter reservations in IAS, IPS, IFS, all top services recruitment. But he can't see 1st Tribal President, OBC PM, Record Numbers of SC/ST Cabinet Ministers!” he added.

Rahul Gandhi Remark

On Saturday, LoP Rahul Gandhi reiterated his call for a nationwide caste census and highlighted the lack of representation of women from Dalit, Tribal or Backward Classes communities in the "Miss India pageant list."

While addressing a gathering at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Prayagraj, he said, "I checked the list of Miss India to see if there would be any Dalit or tribal woman in it, but there was no women from Dalit, tribal or OBC," ANI reported.

He further added that they will conduct a caste census.

"We will conduct a caste census and the 50 per cent cap on the reservation which I don't accept will be removed...First, we should have the data before us regarding the participation of different castes in various institutions...Talks of reservation are always held but they never get a chance," he said.