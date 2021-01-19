Kiren Rijiju gets additional charge of Ministry of AYUSH

New Delhi: The Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) and Minister of State, Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) got additional charge of the Ministry of AYUSH till the treatment of the Union Minister Shripad Y Naik, who met an accident on January 11.

An official statement said, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that during the hospitalization and treatment of Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in Ministry of Defence, following a road accident, his portfolio related to Ministry of AYUSH, be temporarily assigned to Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in addition to his existing portfolios."

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind further directed that this arrangement may continue till Shripad Yesso Naik resumes his work related to Ministry of AYUSH.

Meanwhile, Shripad Yesso Naik, 68, on Tuesday said that he would be discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the next four to five days.

Naik told PTI news agency that with everyone's blessings and by God's grace, he has recovered from the tragic accident.

The North Goa MP said, "I am seeing this day after a long time. I appeal to people not to crowd at the hospital to meet me. I will be discharged in four to five days and after that, I will meet everyone."

Unfortunately, Naik's wife and his close aide had succumbed to the injuries in the accident.

