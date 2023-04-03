Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Drama' Ahead Of His Appeal Against Conviction In Defamation Case

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday (April 3, 2023) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is likely to be in Gujarat's Surat to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks. In a tweet, Rijiju called Rahul going personally to the Surat Court "a drama".

"Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama," he said.

"What Rahul Gandhi is doing is also a childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court. All courts in the country are immune from such tactics," he added and tagged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra's press conference video, in which he said that the former Congress MP is going to Surat with his family and some of his party colleagues "with pomp and show" to "repeat and add to the insult" of the OBC community.

Earlier in the day, Patra had alleged that the group of Congress leaders including the chief ministers of some Congress-ruled states will create "mayhem" in the name of appealing against the lower court's order convicting Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

"Rahul Gandhi, his family members, CMs Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel are going to Surat and will be creating mayhem in the name of appealing (against the 2-year sentence) verdict. What's the need for this ruckus?" Patra said at a presser.

"It's unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi made shameful remarks about the OBC community. Now, he's questioning the judicial processes. Everyone can appeal, it's a democratic right; but for doing this, not a 'factory' of advocates is required," he added.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi's matter is likely to be taken up for hearing by the sessions court on Monday itself.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal and other senior party leaders will also be in Surat.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are also likely to be in the city as Gandhi moves the court.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma in Surat had on March 23 convicted the former Congress chief and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.

It had held him guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

Rahul was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the case.

It is notable that the defamation case was filed against Gandhi on a complaint by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader's alleged remarks "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally in Karnataka in 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.