Kisan Diwas 2022: Why we honour farmers on former PM Charan Singh's birth anniversary

New Delhi: Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is celebrated every year on Dec 23 to pay tribute to the hardworking farmers of our country. The farmer, also referred to as the son of the soil, plays a crucial role in ensuring the country's food security and economic stability. This day is particularly special for Indian farmers as it marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the Messiah of farmers and the fifth Prime Minister of India.

Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary

Chaudhary Charan Singh was a farmer and understood the difficulties faced by other farmers. When he became Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980, he made changes to help farmers and created policies to benefit them. He was the first Prime Minister to ask for the end of certain farming laws and fought for farmers' rights. He also stopped the Zamindari system and made the Land Conservation Act in 1954 to help farmers.

Significance of Farmers' Day

Farmer's Day is very important because it shows the important job farmers do for our society. It is a time to teach farmers about new technologies and address problems they face, like low crop production, no access to credit or markets, and poor infrastructure. It is also a chance to thank farmers for their work and dedication.

On this day, events happen in government buildings, schools, and colleges all over the country. These events often have talks about new farming techniques and technologies, displays of agricultural products, and giving out seeds and fertilizers. The government also uses this opportunity to announce plans to support farmers.

We should remember that without the hard work of our farmers, we would not have good air to breathe or be able to relax peacefully. Farmer's Day is a time to appreciate and help the farmers who work hard to give us food. We should do our best to support them and make sure they are successful and well taken care of, so they can continue to provide for us and future generations.