Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat LIVE Updates: 30,000 Punjab Farmers Expected To Arrive In Delhi

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab are expected to reach Delhi on Thursday to participate in the "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" at Ramlila Maidan. The Delhi Police has granted permission for the farmers to convene the 'mahapanchayat' under the stipulation that the attendance does not surpass 5,000 individuals. The police have prohibited the presence of tractor trolleys and restricted them from performing marches at Ramlila Maidan.

“Our journey will be on foot from Uchana to Jind, and then we’ll travel by train from Jind to Delhi,” a farmer told ANI. Despite protesting for more than a year and presenting our demands, we have not seen any action from the government. Protestor Suresh Kumar added noting that even after suffering losses from hailstorms, they received no government assistance. As per reports Manjit Dhaner, leader of the BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda) Dhaner group has stated that they anticipate over 30,000 farmers from Punjab to arrive in the capital city.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), comprising 37 farm unions, posited the event during a gathering in Chandigarh on February 22. Subsequently, on March 11, they got approval from both the Delhi Police and municipal corporation for the peaceful assembly. Responding to the call from the SKM, farmers are planning a march on foot from Uchana to Jind, followed by participation in a Mahapanchayat at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

The “mahapanchayat” convenes concurrently with separate sit-ins by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the non-political wing of the SKM. These groups have been stationed at Shambhu and Khanauri along the Punjab-Haryana border for a month, following the interruption of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by security forces. While the SKM is not actively participating in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement, it has offered its backing to these offshoot groups at both locations.