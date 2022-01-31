Kishan Bharwad murder for social media post: Cleric arrested for provocation, what we know so far

New Delhi: In what marks the latest development in the sensational murder of Kishan Bharwad for uploading an alleged social media video against the Muslim community, the Gujarat ATS on Sunday (January 30) arrested a Delhi cleric Maulana Qamar Gani Islami pertaining to the crime, ANI reported.

Soon after being arrested in the national capital, Gani was produced before a local court which sent him on transit remand.

The accused will also be produced before the concerned court in Gujarat. The ATS is likely to seek ten days remand for interrogation.

Here’s all you need to know about the Kishan Bharwad murder case in key points:

Kishan was murdered on January 25 by two-bike borne assailants.

Bharwad allegedly uploaded a video on social media against Muslims after which he came on the radar of Islamic extremists.

It has been alleged that Qamar Gani made a provocative speech against Kishan after which the main accused Shabbir shot dead Kishan with the help of his aide.

During interrogation, both the accused told Gujarat Police that they met Qamar Gani in Mumbai.

Gani told them that whosoever speaks against Islam and Muslims should be eliminated. After this, they hatched a conspiracy to kill Kishan.

So far, six people have been arrested in this case.

The Gujarat ATS has claimed that Gani is connected to Tehrik-e-Farog.

On January 29, the Gujarat Government directed the state ATS to probe the matter. The ATS arrested Kamar Gani from Delhi within twenty-four hours.

(With agency inputs)

