Kishan Reddy flays Telangana Chief Minister, says 'people want to fight against KCR family rule'

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy flayed Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao for his family rule and said that Telangana people want to fight against them. His statemment came in the wake of the joining of former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reddy told ANI, "People want to fight against the KCR family rule. The joining of former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender in BJP is just the beginning, there will be more joining. Rajender will visit all 31 districts where new joinings will be done."

Notably, former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender switched to the BJP from TRS. Rajender joined BJP in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

The former Telangana Minister had submitted his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday.

Earlier on June 4, Rajender had resigned from TRS citing differences with the party. He was removed from his post as state Health Minister over the allegations of land grabbing last month.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government came under Opposition`s fire for purchasing a fleet of luxury cars for IAS officers in the state amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As many as 32 new luxury multi-utility vehicles reached Pragati Bhavan on Sunday for distribution to additional collectors posted in the state.

With the state exchequer in a bad condition due to less revenue and insufficient medical infrastructure, the allocation of the cars, estimated to cost about Rs 25 lakh each, has raised eyebrows.

Criticising the move, BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao registered a strong opposition on his party`s behalf against the "criminal splurge of public exchequer" by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to "appease bureaucrats" in the state.

"How can Chief Minister KCR justify spending over Rs 11 crores to buy 32 ultra-luxury vehicles for additional collectors in Telangana State?" the BJP leader asked. Claiming that Telangana Chief Minister is indulging into a "massive wastage of public money" in the middle of a pandemic, he termed the decision to buy ultra-luxury vehicles for additional collectors as "horrendous and unthinkable" in the current public health situation.

The move also attracted criticism from Telangana Congress. AICC Spokesperson Sravan Dasoju called the Telangana government`s move a "height of irresponsible expenditure".

