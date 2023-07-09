Kishanganj, Bihar: Man Goes To Police In Drunk State, Reason: He Wanted To See Jail

A bizarre incident has come to light in Kishanganj, Bihar where one Rajkumar Yadav had a long-standing desire to see the inside of a jail, which he eventually fulfilled.

In reality, Rajkumar Yadav, who was returning from Bengal after consuming alcohol, was arrested by the Excise Department at a checkpoint for being intoxicated. Under the provisions of the Excise Act, it is punishable to be caught consuming alcohol for the first time. After paying the fine, the accused is usually released. However, after the arrest, Rajkumar started insisting on being sent to jail by the officials. He did not want to come out at any cost, even if it meant paying any additional penalty.

"I Want to See Jail"

Rajkumar informed the Excise officials that he wanted to see the inside of a jail and was actively seeking this opportunity. Therefore, he refused to pay the penalty. This bizarre demand surprised the Excise Department officials. Despite their efforts to persuade him, both the officers and constables, Rajkumar remained adamant in his determination. Finally, after conducting a medical examination to fulfill his wish, the department sent him to jail as per his request.