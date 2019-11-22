Kishori Pednekar of Shiv Sena elected as new BMC Mayor, Suhas Waadkarand is Deputy Mayor

Amid discussions between NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress over the government formation in Mararashtra, Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar officially elected as Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday (November 22), while Suhas Waadkarand of the same party was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Both were elected unopposed as BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not field their candidates for the posts.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi started cleanliness campaign. We should also be part of this. We should also clean Mumbai with everyone`s participation," Pednekar told reporters here after being elected. Pednekar would reatin the Mayoral position for two and half years.

She said that her priority will be to make the roads of Mumbai pit free, besides facilitating better education, health and clean drinking water to the people.

Of the total 227 seats in BMC, the Shiv Sena has won 94 corporators, BJP, Congress, and NCP have 83, 29 and eight, respectively. There are 27 municipal bodies, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Aurangabad, where Mayoral elections were held.

Bharatiya Janata Party`s Usha Dhore, however, was elected as a new Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. She won with 81 votes while NCP`s Swati Kate could manage to get only 41 votes.

The total strength of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is 128. 122 voted for mayor election today while 6 remained absent.