New Delhi: West Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday (June 2) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an inquiry by a central agency into the death of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, famously known as KK. The singer died on Tuesday night after performing at a concert in West Bengal’s Kolkata. As per the preliminary findings of KK’s post-mortem report, he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The report also ruled out any foul play in his death and said the singer had “prolonged cardiac issues”.

Raising several questions on the sudden demise of the 53-year-old singer, MP Saumitra Khan in his letter to Shah asked why were 7000 people “permitted” inside the Nazrul Manch auditorium when its capacity is 3000 people. He also asked why was the concert allowed when “ACs weren't functioning” in the auditorium. Khan also cast doubt on the presence of TMC leaders in the hospital where KK’s post-mortem was held, claiming that Bengal’s leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari was denied entry.

WB BJP MP Saumitra Khan writes to Union HM Amit Shah on singer KK's death seeking enquiry on "permitting 7000 people inside auditorium instead of its capacity of 3000, on why show was held when ACs weren't functioning & on presence of TMC leaders in the hospital KK was admitted" pic.twitter.com/Noi78riYYV — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

In the videos that have surfaced on social media, KK could be seen sweating profusely and constantly wiping his face while performing. As per reports, KK sang around 20 songs during the live concert despite feeling uneasy.

As per the Kolkata police, KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors at a hospital where he was rushed after he collapsed upon his return to the hotel from the concert on Tuesday night.

The Police have registered a case of unnatural death and began a probe. The officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, KK was cremated in the presence of his family and close friends from the movie industry today. His last rites were conducted at Mumbai's Versova Hindu crematorium around 2 pm.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal government gave a gun salute to the singer, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tributes to him.

(With agency inputs)