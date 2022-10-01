Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, senior CPI(M) leader and ex-Kerala Minister, dies aged 69

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan died at Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night. He was 69. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time, party sources here said.

A polit bureau member of the Marxist party, Balakrishnan had served as the CPI(M)'s state secretary from 2015 to 2022.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan served as Kerala Minister of Home and Tourism Affairs

A multiple-time MLA, he also served as the Minister of Home and Tourism Affairs in the V S Achuthanandan ministry from 2006 to 2011.

Long Live Com Kodiyeri Balakrishnan



It is with deep grief and sorrow that we give the news of the passing away of Veteran communist Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Polit Bureau member of the CPI(M) and former Secretary of Kerala State Committee. We dip the red flag in homage. pic.twitter.com/EcNw5aubpp — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 1, 2022

Due to failing health, he stepped down as the party state secretary in August this year.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan postponed his trip to Europe, which was scheduled from Sunday, due to Balakrishnan's critical health condition.