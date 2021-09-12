Koi bhi ab Delhi aayega toh sabse pehle Chandni Chowk dekhne aayega: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 12, 2021) inaugurated the redeveloped Chandni Chowk market area. During the inauguration, Kejriwal expressed, "Koi bhi ab Delhi aayega toh sabse pehle Chandni Chowk dekhne aayega (Whoever will come to Delhi, will visit the Chandni Chowk market first)."

"It has already become an important tourist place. I came to know that people come here to roam till 12 am. Street food joints will be allowed to open for 3-4 more hours till 12 am so that people can come here in the night and enjoy. Lots of street food joints will be opened after the closure of the market," Kejriwal announced.

"We have beautified almost 1.4 km stretch of the Chandni Chowk market and made it extremely beautiful. Traffic on the stretch was improved, dangling wires were made underground, CCTVs were installed under the redevelopment project," Delhi CM added.

पहले:

टूटी सड़कें, ट्रैफिक जाम Chandni Chowk की तस्वीर थी अब:

Delhi Govt ने यहां का Redevelopment किया 1.4km स्ट्रेच को बेहद खूबसूरत बनाया

बिजली की तार Underground की

Traffic ठीक किया

बिजली की तार Underground की

Traffic ठीक किया

CCTV लगाए अब कोई भी Delhi आएगा तो सबसे पहले चांदनी चौक देखने आएगा- CM @ArvindKejriwal

आधुनिक तरीके से विकसित और सौंदर्यीकृत चांदनी चौक की इस मुख्य सड़क को आज दिल्ली की जनता को समर्पित किया। उम्मीद है कि इलाके के इस बदले हए खूबसूरत रुप से यहां पर्यटन और व्यापार, दोनों को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

In the redevelopment project, the 1.3-km-long stretch in Chandni Chowk between the Red Fort and the Fatehpuri Masjid crossing has been improved and beautified. The stretch has been developed as a pedestrian-friendly corridor and made aesthetically appealing with the help of red granite stone, decorative lights, plants and street furniture etc.

The stretch has been made a 'no-traffic zone' for motorised vehicles between 9 am and 9 pm.

The project was approved in August 2018 and work on it began in December 2018.

It was to be completed in March 2020 but the project got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and its deadline was further pushed to December 2020. The project got delayed further and was set for inauguration in April this year but was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the national capital.