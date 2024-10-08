Kokernag vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Winner and losser candidate Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar total votes margin bjp congress eci Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election result

Kokernag Assembly Constituency Election Result 2024 Live: Kokernag's 2024 Assembly elections are pivotal, with 91,039 voters and significant implications for Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.

Kokernag Assembly Election 2024: A Crucial Electoral Battleground

Kokernag is one of the 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, located in the northern region of India. Situated within the Anantnag district, this constituency holds significant political importance and is designated as a Scheduled Tribe seat. Kokernag is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri (General) Lok Sabha constituency. The upcoming 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election is scheduled for September 18, 2024, with vote counting set for October 8, 2024.

Political Landscape and Previous Results

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Abdul Rahim Rather from the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) emerged victorious, securing 24,284 votes and a vote share of 42.30%. He won by a margin of 4,571 votes, defeating Peerzada Mohammad Syed from the Indian National Congress (INC), who garnered 19,713 votes (34.33%). The 2008 elections saw Peerzada Mohd. Syed claiming the seat with 13,384 votes and a vote share of 26.75%, while Gulam Nabi Bhat from the JKPDP finished as the runner-up, obtaining 12,114 votes (24.21%) and losing by a narrow margin of 1,270 votes.

Voter Registration and Turnout

For the 2024 Assembly election, Kokernag constituency has a total of 91,039 registered voters. The electorate comprises 97,558 males, 44,466 females, and 3 individuals from the third gender. The estimated voter turnout in the Kokernag constituency during the 2024 elections was 62.25%, according to data from the Election Commission of India. This turnout reflects the community's engagement in the democratic process and underscores the constituency's vital role in shaping the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the election date approaches, the political dynamics in Kokernag are poised to evolve, making it a key constituency to watch in the upcoming Assembly elections.

