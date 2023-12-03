trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695093
NewsIndia
MIZORAM ELECTION RESULTS

Kolasib, Tuirial, Serlui Election Results Live Updates 2023: ZPM vs MNF Battle On Cards

Mizoram Election Results Live Updates: According to the exit polls, it seems like there might be a situation of a tied assembly or a likelihood of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) gaining a majority in the state.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolasib, Tuirial, Serlui Election Results Live Updates 2023: ZPM vs MNF Battle On Cards

Counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly election will take place from 8am onwards tomorrow. Kolasib is one of the 40 constituencies of Mizoram. Key candidates from the seat include R. Lalthangliana of the BJP, S Lalrinawma of the Congress, K. Lalrinliana of the MNF and Lalfamkima of the ZPM. K. Lalrinliana is the sitting MLA from the seat.

From the Tuirial seat, BJP has fielded F. Vanhmingthanga, Dr. Henry Zodinliana Pachuau as Congress candidates, K. Laldawngliana is MNF candidate and Laltlanmawia as ZPM candidate. K. Laldawngliana is the sitting MLA from the seat.

From the Serlui assembly constituency, ZPM has fielded Jimmy Laltlanmawia while Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar is the BJP candidate, Lalhmachhuana is the Congress candidate and Lalrinsanga Ralte is the MNF candidate. Lalrinsanga Ralte is the sitting MLA from the seat.

According to the exit polls, it seems like there might be a situation of a tied assembly or a likelihood of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) gaining a majority in the state. Different polls have varied predictions: Axis-My India forecasts a substantial lead for the ZPM with an estimated 28-35 seats, 3-7 seats for the Mizo National Front (MNF), and 2-4 seats for Congress. Meanwhile, C-Voter suggests 15-21 seats for the MNF, 12-18 for the ZPM, 2-8 for Congress, and 0-5 for other parties. Jan Ki Baat's poll indicates 10-14 seats for the MNF, 15-25 for the ZPM, 5-9 for Congress, and 0-2 for the BJP. In a summary of these polls, the ZPM appears to hold a clear majority with 22 seats, while the MNF secures 12 seats.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?