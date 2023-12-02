Kolayat Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Anshuman Singh Bhati Vs Congress’ Bhanwar Singh Bhati

New Delhi: Kolayat Assembly constituency falls within Bikaner district and constitutes one of the 200 seats contested in the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections. Voting for the Kolayat segment took place on November 25, and the election results will be tabulated on December 3.

Out of the total 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 seats are earmarked for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 25 seats are designated for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The forthcoming 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are anticipated to be primarily contested between the incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with several regional and smaller parties also vying for influence.

Reviewing the previous election in 2018, the Kolayat Assembly constituency experienced an 80.30% voter turnout, recording 175,721 valid votes from the 218,841 registered voters.

During the 2018 elections in Kolayat, Bhanwar Singh Bhati emerged victorious, securing a triumph over Poonam Kanwar Bhati with a margin of 11,016 votes. The winning candidate garnered 6.30% more votes than the closest competitor.