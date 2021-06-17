Kolkata based social worker Sofia Khan defeating COVID with generosity

To be of service is something we don't frequently dream of. All our expectations are tied to landing a job and working our way through life. Selflessness fades away as we mature into our career but amid these devastating times even regular people, who haven't had any history with social work are coming forth to join the battle against the pandemic and its after-effects. One of the leading members at the forefront of this battle is Sofia Khan, a recognized social worker who has made it her mission to relieve the woes of the public adversely affected by the pandemic.

Sofia Khan was an academically sound student right from the start. She completed most of her education in Kolkata and obtained both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the reputed Calcutta University. Sofia Khan topped the School Service commission exam with flying colors as the zonal topper. She currently teaches at a government school and educates the students in the subject of life science and Biology. Her academic achievements are far beyond an average student who would go on to seek a job and be content with life. During this phase, she lost both her parents in a span of few years, and with further introspection, she decided to help humanity by contributing to social work. Her foundation, Sufi Humanity Foundation, tackles prominent social challenges and natural catastrophes by supplying aid in the form of relief, shelter, and food to the people.

Before SUFI Humanity Foundation came into existence, Sofia Khan has served as secretary and president for many NGOs committed to a particular cause. She was associated with Udaan, an organization involved in the awareness and disbursement of sanitary pads for teenage girls who miss many school days throughout the year due to their menstrual cycle. She also served as the vice president of the Nation Human Rights organization and worked towards the social empowerment of the minority groups by promoting education, access to basic amenities, and uplifting the communication barrier.

Sofia Khan is actively working to strengthen the fight against the pandemic. She says, "Since last March, our trouble as a nation has grown multifold. Every business came to an abrupt halt and people working minimum wage were stranded and unable to return to their homes. In a catastrophe like this, no one should be stopped from visiting their families. I pledged my salary to assist in the help required to send them back to their homes. Eid was a surprise for many migrant workers who were happy after receiving a ticket to their native place.

This year 2021 also since lockdown started she is feeding 200 migrant workers approx daily across Kolkata. Even in this year when Corona second wave was on its full swing and people losing their loved ones due to shortage of oxygen she was were to help people with free oxygen cylinders. Sofia Khan with the help of friends converted 4 cars into ambulance with oxygen support and provided free service for fellow citizen. Alongside COVID-19, the fury of cyclones also continues in West Bengal, Orissa, and other coastal cities. Amphan wreaked havoc on the coastline and broke temporary shelter of many fisherman and families."

She adds, "Last year's AMPHAN and this year YAAS, both were equally devastating. With the help of my own saving, we were able supply relief aid for the people. It is getting tougher day by day but we aren't afraid of challenges. Our team continues to work in relocating and supplying aid along with appealing to authorities about financial assistance to the people." Sofia Khan has devoted her present and the future towards social work for the betterment of society. She is also a TV panelist who makes frequent appearances on national news channels such as ABP News, News18, etc. She is vociferous about the recent developments and challenges that persist in the existing governance of the ruling party.

(Disclaimer- Brand desk content)