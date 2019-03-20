हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Yadav

Kolkata cricketer Sonu Yadav dies during practice session

The cricketer, a member of  Ballygunge Sporting Club, was taken to SSKM Hospital but was declared 'brought dead.'

Kolkata cricketer Sonu Yadav dies during practice session
Representational image

Sonu Yadav, a Kolkata-based cricketer, fell ill during a practice session on Wednesday and was declared 'brought dead' by the hospital he was rushed to eventually.

24 Ghanta reported that Yadav, a second-division cricketer, was batting when he took felt discomfort. His teammates asked him to take a break and cool down but Yadav's health continued to deteoriate. It is then that he was taken to the medical unit of Cricket Association of Bengal. Medical experts here advised that he should be rushed to a hospital.

The cricketer, a member of  Ballygunge Sporting Club, was then taken to SSKM Hospital but was declared 'brought dead.'

The cause of his death is not yet known although medical authorities have said that they will conduct a post-mortem.

 

Tags:
Sonu Yadavcab
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi makes it personal again, questions PM Modi's education

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Watch top 10 Elections news stories