Kolkata cricketer Sonu Yadav dies during practice session

Sonu Yadav, a Kolkata-based cricketer, fell ill during a practice session on Wednesday and was declared 'brought dead' by the hospital he was rushed to eventually.

24 Ghanta reported that Yadav, a second-division cricketer, was batting when he took felt discomfort. His teammates asked him to take a break and cool down but Yadav's health continued to deteoriate. It is then that he was taken to the medical unit of Cricket Association of Bengal. Medical experts here advised that he should be rushed to a hospital.

The cricketer, a member of Ballygunge Sporting Club, was then taken to SSKM Hospital but was declared 'brought dead.'

The cause of his death is not yet known although medical authorities have said that they will conduct a post-mortem.