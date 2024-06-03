Live Updates | Kolkata Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP Vs Congress Vs TMC

Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 Live: Voting for the Kolkata Dakshin constituency in the Lok Sabha elections was held for June 1 and it marked the seventh and final phase of the electoral process in West Bengal.

Candidates contesting from the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency include Mala Roy from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Saira Shah Halim from Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and Debasri Chaudhary from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kolkata Dakshin: Lok Sabha Election Result

Background Details Of The Seat

In the 2019 elections, Kolkata Dakshin parliamentary constituency boasted a total of 1,728,851 eligible voters. Mala Roy, representing AITC, emerged victorious with 573,119 votes, securing the seat as Member of Parliament. Chandra Kumar Bose, the BJP candidate, came in second with 417,927 votes, trailing by 155,192 votes.

Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 Live: Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 42 Parliamentary seats in West Bengal. It’s among the urban seat where the TMC has been very strong. This time, candidates from the seat include Sudip Bandyopadhyay from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Pradip Bhattacharya from Indian National Congress (INC), and Tapas Roy from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024:

Background Details Of The Seat

In 2019, the Kolkata Uttar parliamentary constituency boasted a total of 1,444,082 eligible voters. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, representing AITC, emerged victorious with 474,891 votes, thus becoming the MP from this seat. Following closely behind, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha garnered 347,796 votes, falling short by a margin of 127,095 votes.