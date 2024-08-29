Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: In a shocking revelation surrounding the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, disturbing audio clips have emerged, highlighting the hospital’s troubling response to the tragedy. The victim, a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found murdered in a seminar hall on August 9. The case has ignited widespread protests and scrutiny, with new information shedding light on the hospital's handling of the incident.

Confusing Calls to Parents

On the night of August 9, the doctor’s parents received three distressing calls from the hospital. According to reports and leaked audio clips, the first call came at 10:53 AM, where the assistant superintendent informed the parents that their daughter was critically ill and urged them to come to the hospital immediately. Despite repeated requests for more information, the caller was vague, only stating that doctors would provide further details upon their arrival.

Transcription of the Calls:

First Call:

- Caller: “Her condition is really bad. Your daughter has been hospitalized. Please hurry.”

- Father: “Please tell us what has happened.”

- Caller: “I am not a doctor, I am an assistant superintendent. Your daughter has been admitted to the emergency, her condition is very bad. A doctor will tell you more about this.”

- Father:“Are there no doctors there?”

- Caller: “I am the assistant superintendent. We have brought your daughter to the Emergency. You come and contact us.”

Second Call:

- Caller: “I am speaking from RG Kar (hospital).”

- Mother: “Yes, please say.”

- Caller: “You are coming, right?”

- Mother: “Yes, we are coming. How is she now?”

- Caller: “You come, we will talk, come to RG Kar Hospital's chest department HOD.”

Third Call:

-Caller: “This is the Assistant Superintendent. The matter is that your daughter has probably died by suicide. She is dead, police are here, we are all here, please come as soon as possible.”

- Father: “We are coming, right away.”

- Mother (screams in the background):** “My daughter is no more.”

Hospital's Attempt to Mislead?

The release of these audio clips has raised serious questions about whether RG Kar Medical College and Hospital officials were attempting to mislead the victim’s family or obscure the true nature of the crime. The inconsistency in the information provided—from the initial reports of illness to the final assertion of suicide—has fueled allegations that the hospital may have been involved in a cover-up.

Legal and Public Reactions

The Supreme Court and local authorities have criticized the handling of the case, particularly the delay in filing a formal police complaint and the initial classification of the death as "unnatural" rather than murder. Protests have erupted across Kolkata, with junior doctors and the public demanding justice and accountability.

Current Developments

As the investigation continues, the Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are focusing on these new revelations. Police spokesperson DC (Central) Indira Mukherjee confirmed that their records show the victim’s body was covered with a blue sheet, countering claims of evidence tampering. The authorities remain committed to uncovering the truth behind the hospital's response and ensuring justice for the victim.

This case remains under intense scrutiny as officials work to address the numerous questions raised by these new revelations and the ongoing public outcry.