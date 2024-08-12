Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Resident Doctors At Delhi Government Hospitals To Go On Indefinite Strike

Resident doctors across major government hospitals in Delhi are set to go on an indefinite strike starting today, in response to the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Healthcare workers have initiated an indefinite strike, demanding immediate action and protection. Doctors are calling for a transparent investigation, along with strict punishment for those involved in the tragic incident. Numerous government hospitals, including Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and GTB Hospital, have declared a suspension of outpatient services (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties beginning Monday morning.

In the horrific incident, the body of the 31-year-old victim was found on Thursday night in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. Kolkata Police have arrested the accused under Sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS, and he has been remanded in police custody until August 23.

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) Calls for Action

According to media reports, Dr. Aviral Mathur, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), emphasized the critical need for prioritizing the safety of doctors. "We can no longer stand by while our safety is compromised. The recent horrific rape and murder of a fellow doctor on hospital premises is the final straw," Dr. Mathur stated. He announced that an indefinite strike, in coordination with other doctor associations in the national capital, will commence from Monday to demand immediate action and protection for healthcare workers.

On Saturday, several Resident Doctors’ Associations organized a candlelight march, calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident, including a demand for a CBI inquiry.