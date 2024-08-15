Kolkata: BJP Alleges TMC Goons Sent By Mamata Behind RG Kar Medical College Vandalism

New Delhi: A mob has vandalised a government hospital in Kolkata during a midnight protest by doctors following the recent rape and murder of a junior Doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The video of the incident went viral which shows stones pelted on the hospital campus which left several cops bloodied.

After the violent mob vandalised the building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee shared a post on X and said, "The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits."

TMC leader further said that the demands of doctors were fair and justified and this is the minimum they should expect from the government.

"As a public representative, I just spoke with, urging him to ensure that every individual responsible for today’s violence is identified, held accountable, and made to face the law within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations. The demands of the protesting doctors are fair and justified. This is the minimum they should expect from the government. Their safety and security must be prioritized," the post read.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that Mamata Banerjee had sent her TMC goons to the apolitical Protest Rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Adhikari further accused CM Mamata of the vandalism inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and said, "She thinks that she is the most shrewd person in the whole world and people won't be able to figure out the cunning plan that her goons appearing as protestors would mix with the crowd and carry out vandalism inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.