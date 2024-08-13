Following several Public Interest Litigations filed at the Chief Justice division bench of the Calcutta High Court concerning the rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the court has raised questions regarding the appointment of the principal post-resignation. The Chief Justice said on Tuesday that it is questionable for a principal, who resigned taking moral responsibility, to be appointed as the principal of another government college. The court has directed him to submit a leave application by 3 pm today, or it will issue an order for his removal from the position.

The court also noted that while he may hold an administrative post, he ought to have been the first one interrogated. The court further inquired of the state counsel as to why there seems to be a protective stance towards him. It has been ordered to record his statement and allow him to disclose all that he knows. The Chief Justice Division bench has instructed that the case diary be presented before the court at 1 pm today.