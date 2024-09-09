Advertisement
KOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER CASE

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: '23 Dead Due To Doctors' Strike', Kapil Sibal Tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is currently presiding over a suo motu case concerning the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, submitted a sealed status report from the state health department to the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing doctors' strike. The report claims that 23 individuals have lost their lives due to the disruption in medical services caused by the strike.

Supreme Court Hearing on Trainee Doctor's Rape and Murder Case

The Supreme Court is currently presiding over a suo motu case concerning the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor from the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident, which took place last month, has sparked nationwide protests. 

 Bench Led by Chief Justice Chandrachud

The case is being heard by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. During the previous hearing, the court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting the investigation, to provide a status report on their progress. Additionally, the court asked the West Bengal government to submit a report regarding the breach of the hospital premises by a large mob following the incident.

Legal Representation and Investigations

The CBI is being represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, while senior advocate Kapil Sibal is appearing on behalf of the West Bengal government. Both the central and state authorities are involved in separate facets of the investigation, and the court has sought updates from both parties.

Public Outrage and Arrest

The tragic event, which occurred on August 9, has led to widespread demonstrations across West Bengal and other parts of India. The protests reflect the growing anger and frustration over the safety of medical professionals. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, has been arrested in connection with the crime, and investigations are ongoing.

