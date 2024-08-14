Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: FORDA Calls Off Strike After Meeting Nadda

New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called off its strike regarding the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after the Union health minister J P Nadda agreed to their demands. The association announced that the strike would be called off on Wednesday morning due to the interest in the welfare of patients.

On Tuesday night, a FORDA delegation met with the Union Health Minister at his residence.

Meanwhile, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), announced that their strike would continue until a central law is enacted to prevent attacks on medical personnel and a concrete solution is reached.

"A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days," FORDA said in a release, PTI reported.

As per the statement, a key outcome of the discussions was the government's decision to launch a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"The committee will focus on the timely implementation of the Act, aimed at ensuring a safer working environment for healthcare workers. Meetings for this initiative are set to commence within the next two weeks, with FORDA forming a delegation to participate,"the statement issued by FORDA said.

"With the strike officially called off, resident doctors across the country are expected to resume their duties immediately, marking the end of a challenging period for India's healthcare system," the statement added.

The statement also said that the ultimate goal is to serve humanity better, which can only be achieved if we feel safe and protected.