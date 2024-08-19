Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case: Is Accused Sanjay Roy A Psycho Killer? DNA Explains

The entire nation has been deeply shaken by the tragic case of the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RGK Hospital in Kolkata. Amid various speculations about the horrific incident, it is being said that more than one person was involved in the rape-murder case, and the police and Mamata government are being accused of shielding them.

Another speculation is about the accused, Sanjay Roy. It says that he is mentally ill and it was due to his mental condition that he committed the horrific act of raping and then murdering the lady doctor. The way in which the lady doctor was brutally killed is something that a normal person couldn't do. If Sanjay Roy carried out this crime alone, then he is indeed a psychopath.

So now, the CBI will conduct a psycho-analysis test on the accused, Sanjay Roy. Through this test, Sanjay Roy's mental state will be assessed. The purpose of this test is to determine Sanjay Roy's intentions behind the rape and murder of the doctor.

The CBI will also try to ascertain through this test whether the accused, Sanjay Roy, is a psychopath or not. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News has obtained some exclusive information which will blow your mind.

Key Revelations:



1. The accused, Sanjay Roy, became a volunteer in the Kolkata Police's Disaster Management Department in 2019.

2. Sanjay Roy lived in government housing provided by the Kolkata Police's Fourth Battalion.

3. Through his network within the Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy managed to secure a posting at RGK Hospital.

4-The Kolkata Police provided Sanjay Roy with 5 litres of free petrol daily.

5. Sanjay Roy faces multiple charges, including extortion and threatening women.

6. Using his influence, Sanjay Roy managed to get six police officers transferred.

7. At RGK Hospital, Sanjay Roy would take bribes in exchange for arranging hospital beds for patients.

These revelations clearly demonstrate the extent of Sanjay Roy's influence within RGK Hospital and the Kolkata Police. It raises the question: Is the Kolkata Police trying to cover up this case to protect Sanjay Roy?

As public outrage has intensified across the country, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and has scheduled a hearing for August 20. Meanwhile, junior doctors across several states, including West Bengal and Delhi, abstained from work on Sunday, leading to disruptions in healthcare services.