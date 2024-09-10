The junior doctors of Kolkata have declared their intent to persist with their protest in response to the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This decision comes despite a Supreme Court order that required them to return to work by 5 PM on Tuesday. The doctors have emphasized that their demonstration is part of a larger people's movement, urging both the government and judiciary to recognize this fact.

During the hearing on Monday, the top court directed that the protesting doctors should resume work by Tuesday evening.

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said."In order to create a sense of confidence we state that in the event that doctors come to work by 5 PM tomorrow, no adverse actions shall be taken. If there is continuous abstention from work despite the facilities given, there will be likelihood of action in future."

Supreme Court Deadline Ignored

The doctors expressed their disappointment following the Supreme Court hearing, which transferred the case from the High Court to the Supreme Court and handed over the investigation from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the protesting medical professionals argue that true justice remains elusive.

State Government Misinformation Allegations

In addition to expressing their frustrations with the legal process, the junior doctors accused the West Bengal government of misrepresenting facts in the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court. The state's health department has claimed that 23 patients have died due to the ongoing strike. However, the doctors strongly refuted this, asserting that healthcare services have not collapsed as alleged. "No hospital is completely non-functional due to our protest," they insisted.

Indian Medical Association Support

In a show of solidarity, the Bengal branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared its support for the junior doctors. The IMA released a statement criticizing the portrayal of junior doctors as the cause of deaths during the strike, calling it "false and misleading." The association reiterated that the primary focus should be on securing justice for the murdered doctor, rather than condemning the protest.