Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Custody Of Accused, Doctors Continue Protest | Top Updates

The West Bengal Police brought Sanjoy Roy, the suspect in the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor, at the Central Government Offices Complex in Kolkata on Wednesday. Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control of the investigation and sent a specialized medical and forensic team from Delhi. This team has also arrived at the CGO Complex in Kolkata.

CBI sources report that a dedicated team of medical officers and forensic specialists from Delhi has arrived at the Kolkata crime scene where the doctor was allegedly assaulted. The Calcutta High Court mandated a CBI probe into the sexual assault and homicide of the female post-graduate trainee doctor on Tuesday, following the incident on August 9.

The Court has instructed Kolkata Police to immediately transfer all pertinent documents to the CBI. In response to the Federation of All India Medical Association's (FAIMA) call for a nationwide cessation of OPD services starting Tuesday, doctors and medical students have protested at AIIMS Delhi to express solidarity with the victim.

In the meantime, the National Medical Commission (NMC), guided by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, has advised all medical colleges and institutions to formulate policies that ensure a secure working environment.

RG Kar Medical College's OPD Services Shut, Doctors' Protest Continues

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's OPD services remain suspended on Wednesday as junior doctors strike in protest of the assault and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor.

FAIMA persists with its nationwide OPD service shutdown due to the incident on August 9. Meanwhile, resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) have resolved to maintain their strike until all their demands are completely addressed and provided in writing.

BMC (MARD) announced that it would condemn the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor.



The August 9 incident sparked widespread outrage and resulted in protests both within and outside of the medical community. Doctors at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMC), South Bihar's largest government hospital, protested the incident on Tuesday.



The doctors also went on strike in front of the ANMMC hospital's superintendent, holding a placard in their hands. Visuals emerged showing doctors holding placards and demanding justice.



The post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.