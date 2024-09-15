Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE AND MURDER

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee And Doctors' Stand-Off Continues, Sandip Ghosh Arrested | Key Highlights

The junior doctor continued their protest outside the state health department headquarters in Kolkata.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee And Doctors' Stand-Off Continues, Sandip Ghosh Arrested | Key Highlights

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: The deadlock between junior doctors and the West Bengal government continued on Saturday after the delegation of 15 junior doctors went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and returned without any solution.

The junior doctors requested that the meeting be recorded and that they be provided with the recording afterward but the officials did not agree to this request.

On Saturday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to Salt Lake to meet with the protesting doctors demanding justice for the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

Here's The Update On The RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Rape-Murder Incident

The protest by doctors outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake, Kolkata continued into its fifth day on Saturday.

CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to meet Junior doctors who have been protesting outside the Swasthya Bhawan at Salt Lake.

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor.

Dr Aqeeb, who was part of the delegation that went to meet CM Mamata Banerjee, said that we had requested a live streaming of the meeting but they didn't agree to it.

 

 

Following the arrest of the ormer principal of RG Kar Collage and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, the protesting doctor said that he has been arrested and it shows that our demand was right. 

