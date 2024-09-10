Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mother Of Victim Accuses CM Mamata Banerjee Of 'Lying' About 'No Money Offered' Claim

The mother of the trainee doctor from Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, who was brutally raped and murdered, has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of lying about not offering financial compensation to the family. The accusation came after Banerjee denied any such offer in recent statements.

Victim’s Mother Calls Out CM for 'Lying'

The victim’s mother refuted the Chief Minister’s claim, stating that Banerjee had indeed offered financial help. “The Chief Minister is lying. My daughter will never return, and I would never lie in her name. Mamata Banerjee told us that we would receive money and suggested that we create something in my daughter's memory. I told her I would only take the money once justice was served,” the grieving mother told reporters.

Conflict Over Compensation Claims

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had publicly denied offering any money to the bereaved family, calling the allegations 'slander.' She maintained that she only offered support for any memorial the family wished to create in their daughter’s honor, but never directly proposed financial compensation.

"I have not offered money to the family. This is an attempt to defame me," the Chief Minister said. She added that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had even offered to resign after protests at RG Kar Medical College but was asked to stay due to his expertise in handling law and order, especially with Durga Puja approaching.

The victim’s family, however, remains firm in their stance. The trainee doctor’s cousin also came forward, claiming that Mamata Banerjee personally made the offer. “The Chief Minister herself offered financial compensation. She denied it came from the police, but I stand by my words that she made the offer,” he affirmed.