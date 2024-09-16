Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case: Protesting Doctors Finally Meet Mamata Banerjee To Resolve Standoff

After two previously unsuccessful attempts, the protesting junior doctors of Kolkata have finally begun talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence. This is the third meeting, described by the state government as the "fifth and final invitation for talks." Sources have confirmed that unlike the prior occasions, the doctors have entered the meeting space, marking the beginning of formal discussions.

Earlier Attempts at Negotiation Failed

The initial meetings between the doctors and the Chief Minister, including one on Saturday, fell through over disagreements about the proceedings being live transmitted or recorded. The doctors insisted that the discussions be videographed, with a copy handed to them immediately after the meeting. This led to both sides walking away from negotiations without reaching a consensus.

During the first attempt, images circulated online of the Chief Minister sitting alone in a hall at the state secretariat, waiting for the doctors' delegation. These images quickly went viral, highlighting the unresolved tensions. Saturday's meeting fared no better, as arguments persisted outside Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat home. Despite her invitation for them to join her for tea, the doctors refused to enter, standing firm on their demand for live transmission.

Banerjee's Attempts to Assure Doctors Go Unanswered

In an effort to resolve the dispute, Mamata Banerjee personally assured the protesting doctors that they would be provided with a video recording of the meeting after the conclusion of the Supreme Court proceedings on the matter. Despite this assurance and her repeated invitations for them to enter for tea, the doctors remained adamant, stating their primary goal was not tea but justice.

As time passed, the deadlock persisted. Around 9 pm on the day of the second attempt, both parties finally agreed to have a written record of the meeting signed by both sides. However, by then, it was deemed too late to proceed. The evening also saw the arrest of former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and a local police officer by the CBI, related to the ongoing investigation into the alleged evidence tampering following the August 9 rape-murder of a young doctor, which sparked the protests.

Doctors Finally Agree To Discussions at Kalighat

With the backdrop of these tense events, the protesting doctors eventually agreed to sit down for discussions at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence. The Chief Minister, who had earlier stepped away to continue her work, has now rejoined the efforts to bring an end to the impasse. Both sides are expected to work towards a resolution, with hopes that the ongoing talks will finally bring the protests to a close.