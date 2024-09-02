Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Says 'Victim Was Already Unconscious'

Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has vehemently denied his involvement in the crime. According to his lawyer, Kavita Sarkar, Roy has claimed that he is innocent and is being unjustly framed for the gruesome act.

Arrest Based On CCTV Footage and Evidence

Roy was arrested on August 10, just a day after the horrific incident, with the authorities basing their case on CCTV footage that allegedly placed him at the crime scene. Additionally, a Bluetooth headset belonging to Roy was discovered inside the seminar hall where the crime occurred, further implicating him in the case.

Polygraph Test Result

During a polygraph test administered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Roy continued to assert his innocence. He was reportedly asked ten questions, including one about his actions after allegedly committing the murder. Roy dismissed the question as invalid, reiterating that he did not commit the crime.

According to the polygraph results, Roy claimed that the victim was already unconscious when he entered the seminar hall on the night of the incident. He stated that he found the woman covered in blood and, in a state of panic, immediately left the room. Roy also mentioned that he did not know the victim personally.

Claims of Being Framed and Fear of Police

Roy has argued that he is being framed for the crime and that the real culprit is someone else. When asked why he did not report the incident to the police if he was innocent, Roy explained that he was scared and believed that no one would believe his side of the story.