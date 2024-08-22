Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Resumes Hearing, Urges Doctors' To End Strike

The Supreme Court, initiating the hearing on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case on Thursday, said that health professionals should resume work and assured that once they do, the court will ensure authorities refrain from punitive measures. The SC continued its hearing of the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

"The health professionals should return to their duties, and upon their return, the court will persuade the authorities to avoid any adverse actions. The public health infrastructure cannot operate if doctors do not return to work," said the court.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, heard from the counsel representing resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are facing repercussions for protesting the Kolkata rape-murder case.

"Report back to work first, and if difficulties persist, approach us," the bench advised. The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor at the hospital's seminar hall has led to protests across the nation.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also recounted a personal experience, revealing that he once had to sleep on the floor of a public hospital while a relative was hospitalized and ill.

The doctor's body, showing significant injuries, was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. The next day, a civic volunteer was apprehended by Kolkata Police in relation to the case.

Subsequently, on August 13, the Calcutta High Court directed the investigation's transfer from Kolkata Police to the CBI, which commenced its inquiry on August 14.