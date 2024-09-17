The Supreme Court of India has strongly condemned the West Bengal government's directive preventing female doctors from working night shifts in state-run hospitals. This order was issued following the tragic rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The apex court, however, emphasized the need for enhanced security measures instead of restricting women from working night shifts.

CJI: Women Require Security, Not Concessions

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who presided over the hearing, expressed his disapproval of the state's notification. Speaking to the West Bengal government's counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, he questioned the rationale behind restricting women from working night shifts. "How can you say women cannot work at night? Why limit women doctors? They don't want a concession; women are ready to work in the same shift," the CJI remarked.

The Supreme Court highlighted that the issue could be resolved by providing adequate security for women, rather than curtailing their professional responsibilities. "It is your responsibility to provide security; you cannot restrict women from working at night. Pilots, army personnel, and others work during nighttime hours," the CJI added.

Supreme Court Orders Amendment of Notification

The court directed the West Bengal government to revise its order, making it clear that women should not be restricted based on the time of their shifts. The bench reiterated that women in various professions, including those in aviation and the military, work during the night, and limiting women doctors based on time alone is unjustified. The court emphasized that security is paramount, and it is the state's duty to ensure a safe working environment for all employees, including female medical professionals.

Call to Remove Victim's Name from Wikipedia

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also addressed the issue of privacy, specifically ordering Wikipedia to remove the name of the victim from its platform. This directive aims to safeguard the dignity of the deceased and ensure privacy in sensitive cases like this one.