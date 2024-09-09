Advertisement
KOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER CASE

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Victim's Parents Accuse Police Of Destroying Evidence

The parents of the victim in Kolkata RG Kar case have raised serious allegations against the Kolkata Police, accusing them of tampering with evidence from the outset of the case

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 07:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The parents of the victim in the Kolkata RG Kar case have raised serious allegations against the Kolkata Police, accusing them of tampering with evidence from the outset of the case. These claims emerged during a large-scale protest march organized by the medical community in the city, where the grieving family voiced their concerns about the authorities’ handling of the investigation.

The victim’s mother, who took part in the march from Sealdah to Esplanade, expressed her frustration with the way the authorities handled the investigation. She accused the government, police, and administrative officials of failing to provide the necessary support to their family in their quest for justice. According to a report by NDTV, she said,  "From the very beginning, the police have attempted to destroy crucial evidence." She urged the public to continue their protests until justice is served. 

Protests Provide Hope, Says Victim’s Father

The victim’s father also joined the march, where he emphasized that the ongoing public protests are giving him hope that justice will eventually prevail. "These protests are the only thing keeping us going. Justice won’t come easily, but with the people by our side, we can achieve it," he said, urging continued public support.

 Forced Cremation Raises Questions

The parents have also raised concerns about how their daughter’s body was handled after her death. According to the father, the family had hoped to preserve the body for a second postmortem but were pressured into cremating her. 
 Supreme Court and CBI Involvement

The case has since been taken up by the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter and receive a report from the CBI on the investigation. The Calcutta High Court had previously transferred the case to the CBI following an appeal from the victim’s family.

