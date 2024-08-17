Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of all non-emergency medical services starting from 6AM on Saturday (August 17) to protest against the brutal rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

They are pushing for robust working and living conditions for resident doctors, IMA issued five key demands, including the implementation of a central law to prevent violence against healthcare professionals in the workplace. The IMA stated that all essential services will continue to be provided, and emergency departments will remain staffed.

(IMA) Indian Medical Association’s Five Demands:

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors, highlighting the 36-hour duty shift the victim at RG Kar Hospital was subjected to and the absence of safe rest spaces. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the incorporation of the 2023 amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the proposed Hospital Protection Bill of 2019. The IMA believes this would strengthen existing legislation in 25 states. Additionally, the association suggested that an ordinance similar to the one enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic would be appropriate in the current circumstances. The IMA has demanded a thorough and professional investigation into the crime within a specific timeframe, along with swift justice. Additionally, the IMA called for identifying those responsible for the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital on the night of August 14 and ensuring they face exemplary punishment. IMA has urged that hospital security protocols be elevated to the same level as airport security. It recommended that hospitals be designated as safe zones with mandatory security measures as the initial step, followed by the installation of CCTV cameras and the deployment of security personnel. The IMA called for appropriate and dignified compensation for the bereaved family, reflecting the severity of the crime.

Kolkata Doctor's Rape-murder Case: Latest Updates

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a nationwide, 24-hour strike by all modern medicine doctors. This action will affect medical services across all sectors and locations throughout the country. Emergency services and care for casualties will remain operational, but outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries will be suspended during this period. Junior doctors Rumalika Kumar and Riya Bera from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital voiced their dissatisfaction, claiming that their demands for justice remain unmet. They also urged authorities to promptly arrest all culprits based on solid evidence. On Friday, thousands of doctors staged marches in cities nationwide to protest the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor. They demanded justice and increased security at medical campuses and hospitals. Protests occurred in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other Indian cities. The Kolkata police have so far arrested 25 individuals on charges of vandalising the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the night of August 14. The miscreants damaged the protest site, vehicles, and public property. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Ram (Bharatiya Janata Party) and CPI (M) is behind the sudden unrest in the state. Under the leadership of national president Vanathi Srinivasan, the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha organised a silent candlelight march outside the medical college.

(With inputs from agency)