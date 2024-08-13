Kolkata Doctor Rape- Murder Case: What Happened That Night At RG Kar Hospital; DNA Decodes

The RG Kar Hospital incident in Kolkata has sparked widespread outrage and mistrust. The victim's family alleges that the hospital initially misled them, claiming their daughter was ill and had committed suicide. The police reportedly pressured the family to settle the matter, further deepening suspicions of a cover-up.

The Calcutta High Court has taken these allegations seriously, questioning the police's actions and the role of RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh, who resigned but was quickly appointed to another college. The court has also ordered the case to be handed over to the CBI, citing concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

In today's episode of DNA, Zee News has analyzed the series of horrific events that happened on the night of August 8th and 9th.

On the night of August 8th and 9th, four junior doctors, including the victim, were watching the Olympics in the hospital seminar hall. They had ordered food from outside and were particularly engrossed in the javelin event. After the event ended, the other doctors left, leaving the victim behind to study. She eventually fell asleep in the seminar hall, and around 3 a.m., some doctors noticed her sleeping there.

At 4 a.m., Sanjay Roy, the accused, was seen entering the seminar hall wearing a Bluetooth device. According to the postmortem report, the victim endured a brutal assault before her rape and murder. She was severely beaten, suffering multiple injuries that indicate she fought back with all her strength.

Despite her resistance, the accused strangled her, breaking her neck bone to stop her from making noise. At around 5 a.m., Sanjay Roy was seen leaving the seminar hall, blood on his clothes and shoes, and no longer wearing the Bluetooth device.