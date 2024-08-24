Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder : CBI Files FIR Against Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh In Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered an FIR against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with a significant corruption case. The allegations include the illicit trafficking of unclaimed bodies, among other serious charges.

CBI Takes Over Investigation

The case was handed over to the CBI following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the central agency to assume control from the state's Special Investigation Team (SIT). The CBI promptly received all relevant documents from the SIT on Saturday morning, marking the beginning of its probe into the matter.

CBI officials, along with the agency’s legal representatives, presented a copy of the FIR to the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Alipore Court. The FIR encompasses various grave accusations against Sandip Ghosh, including his alleged involvement in the trafficking of unclaimed bodies.



Akhtar Ali, the former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, has played a crucial role in bringing these allegations to light. Ali recently approached the Calcutta High Court, requesting that the investigation be transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to the severity of the corruption charges. He also claimed that Sanjay Roy, who is accused in a separate rape and murder case, was part of the security detail for Sandip Ghosh. Furthermore, Ali accused Ghosh of trafficking biomedical waste and medical supplies to Bangladesh.

Polygraph Test Conducted On Sandip Ghosh

As part of the ongoing investigation, Sandip Ghosh underwent a polygraph test on Saturday at the CBI’s Kolkata office. Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, also underwent the test while in prison. Additionally, four other doctors and a civic volunteer, all present on the night of the alleged crime, were subjected to the polygraph test at the CBI office.