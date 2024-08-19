Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Protesting Delhi AIIMS Doctors To Hold OPD Outside Nirman Bhawan

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has announced that they will continue their strike as their demands remain unaddressed. The Doctors group are protesting against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. RDAAIIMS added that the emergency services and ICUs will continue to function.

RDAAIIMS shared a post on the microblogging site X saying that they will provide elective OPD services outside the Nirman Bhawan, which houses the health ministry, as part of their protest. The OPD will begin on Monday from 11 am onwards.

“Resident doctors will be available for providing elective OPD services of around 36 specialities, including medicine, surgery, obs&gynae, paediatrics, ophthalmology, orthopaedics and others to patients outside Nirman Bhawan,” said in a statement.

“We want to highlight the lack of security of healthcare professionals nationwide. We are urging the government to accept our plea for an urgent central ordinance for safety and security of healthcare workers and institutes,” the statement read.

"We request authorities to allow for the same and provide necessary arrangements for elective out patient services outside Nirman Bhavan," it added.