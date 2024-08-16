Advertisement
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Protests: 12-Hour West Bengal Bandh, Check Metro Advisory For Today

Senior metro officials will monitor the situation from Metro Rail Bhavan headquarters to take necessary action on a real-time basis.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 07:56 AM IST|Source: PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Protests: 12-Hour West Bengal Bandh, Check Metro Advisory For Today (Representative image)

Metro authorities are making all necessary arrangements so that services run normally from 6 am to 6 pm (12 hours) on August 16 along the Dakshineshwar-New Garia, Joka-Majerhat, Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Sealdah-Sector Five, New Garia-Ruby More corridors so that commuters do not face any inconvenience, a statement said.

"Adequate staffers will be deployed at all metro stations to run normal services tomorrow as per the schedule. Adequate security personnel will also be deployed at metro stations to handle any emergency situation and help the commuters," it said.

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 16 in protest against the vandalisation at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital by a mob and demanding the arrest of all those involved in the rape and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee doctor in the medical establishment.

