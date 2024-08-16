Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778627
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder: Bengal Observes 12-Hour Bandh; BJP To Hold Candle March To Mamata Banerjee’s Residence

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on early Thursday morning. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder: Bengal Observes 12-Hour Bandh; BJP To Hold Candle March To Mamata Banerjee’s Residence Police use tear gas during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, early Thursday. (PC: PTI)

Kolkata is set to witness political protests on Friday, August 16, as the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on early Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the BJP's women's wing will hold a candlelight march to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, also in response to the vandalism incident. 

A mob entered the premises of the Hospital and wreaked havoc as they were demanding the arrest of all those involved in the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the establishment. 

Mamata Banerjee To Join On August 17 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the protests on Saturday, calling for the death penalty for those accused in the rape and murder case of the trainee doctor.  

Banerjee has also announced a protest to seek justice for the Kolkata trainee doctor, who was assaulted and killed at RG Kar College and Hospital. She has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the case from the Kolkata Police, to ensure that justice is served by the following Sunday. 

IMA’s Nationwide Strike 

Amid the political rallies, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a 24-hour nationwide strike from 6AM on August 17 to protest against the rape-murder incident and the vandalism at the RG Kar Hospital. The withdrawal of services will be limited to non-emergency services.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?