Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder: Bengal Observes 12-Hour Bandh; BJP To Hold Candle March To Mamata Banerjee’s Residence

Kolkata is set to witness political protests on Friday, August 16, as the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on early Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the BJP's women's wing will hold a candlelight march to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, also in response to the vandalism incident.

A mob entered the premises of the Hospital and wreaked havoc as they were demanding the arrest of all those involved in the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the establishment.

Mamata Banerjee To Join On August 17

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the protests on Saturday, calling for the death penalty for those accused in the rape and murder case of the trainee doctor.

Banerjee has also announced a protest to seek justice for the Kolkata trainee doctor, who was assaulted and killed at RG Kar College and Hospital. She has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the case from the Kolkata Police, to ensure that justice is served by the following Sunday.

IMA’s Nationwide Strike

Amid the political rallies, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a 24-hour nationwide strike from 6AM on August 17 to protest against the rape-murder incident and the vandalism at the RG Kar Hospital. The withdrawal of services will be limited to non-emergency services.