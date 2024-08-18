Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 17 Questions CBI Fired At Ex-Principal In 48-Hour Interrogation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its probe into the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, interrogating former principal Sandip Ghosh for a second consecutive day. The questioning session began on Friday and extended until 1:40 AM on Saturday.

During the lengthy session, the Ghosh took periodic breaks, where the officers engaged in casual conversations over tea. According to sources, the CBI has formulated a series of questions for both the former principal and the hospital's doctors based on their preliminary investigation and statements recorded in the case diary.

Here Are The CBI’s 17 Questions Fired At Former Principal Sanjeev Ghosh

1. When were you appointed as the principal of this medical college, and where were you posted before this?

2. When and how did you learn about the incident that occurred on the night of August 8-9?

3. What did the person who informed you about the incident tell you? What did you do afterward? Please explain in detail.

4. When did you arrive at the hospital after learning about the incident?

5. Where was the girl's body when you arrived at the hospital?

6. When did you see the girl's body? Being in the medical profession for so many years, what did you think after seeing the body?

7. As the head of the medical college, what information did you gather from the people present at that time? How many people were there?

8. Who provided you with information regarding the girl's death? Please provide details, including the names of those who provided the information.

9. Who called the police and when? What was told to the police?

10. At what time did the police arrive at the hospital? How many police officers were there? Who took them to the crime scene? When did you speak to the police, and what did you discuss? How long did it take for the police to conduct the inquest, and where were you at that time?

11. When and who informed the girl's family about the incident? How and what was told to them?

12. When did the family arrive at the hospital, who was handling them, and did you speak to the family?

13. Who told you that this was a suicide case?

14. On whose instructions were incorrect information given to the family? If you were unaware, why didn't you tell the family the truth?

15. We can't believe that any doctor would call it a suicide after seeing the body.

16. How many doctors, nursing staff, and guards were on duty that night? Who prepares their roster?

17. How long has the accused been working here? What did the police tell you about his involvement in the murder?

CBI To Conduct Psychoanalysis Of Accused

A team of psychologists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has been dispatched to Kolkata to perform a psycho-analysis and layered voice analysis on Sanjay Roy, accused of rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital, officials said.

Section 163 Enforced Amid Protests

In response to ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata police have enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, previously known as Section 144 of the CrPC, around the medical college for seven days, beginning Sunday, August 18.

Doctor's Rape-Murder Case

On the night of August 8-9, a second-year postgraduate student and trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata was brutally raped and murdered. Her body was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall the next morning, on August 9. This horrific incident has ignited nationwide outrage, leading to ongoing strikes and protests by doctors across the country.