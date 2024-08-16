Kolkata Doctors Rape-Murder Case: Amid Political Slugfest, Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest March - Alleges BJP-Left Nexus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest march in Kolkata on Friday, August 16, demanding justice for the horrific rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protest came in the wake of the tragic incident that has sparked outrage across the state.

Mamata Banerjee’s Call For Justice

During the protest march, Mamata Banerjee reiterated her demand for capital punishment for the accused. During the protest marchBanerjee stated, "We want the truth to come out." "However, there are some quarters spreading lies to mislead the public. I am deeply disturbed by this incident. I stayed awake all night, my heart heavy with grief. When Buddhababu (a reference to a former leader) passed away, I visited his home. I am a politician, but above all, I am a humanitarian. The nexus between the Left and the BJP must be exposed," she added

Banerjee also highlighted the spread of fake news on social media, which she claimed is being used to "hide the truth."

CBI Takes Over The Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the investigation following an order from the Calcutta High Court. The incident, which occurred on August 9, involved the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor in a seminar room at the hospital. The CBI team, which arrived in Kolkata on August 14, has started its probe, taking over from the local police.

The CBI on Friday detained Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, for questioning in connection with the case. Dr. Ghosh was taken to the CGO Complex in Salt Lake for interrogation by the central agency.

The gruesome crime has triggered widespread protests across West Bengal, with thousands of women from various walks of life taking to the streets to demand justice. The protests, however, have not been entirely peaceful. In Kolkata, hundreds of people stormed the hospital on the night of August 14, vandalizing the premises. The police have since arrested several individuals involved in the violence.