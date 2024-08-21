Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2780703https://zeenews.india.com/india/kolkata-doctors-rape-murder-case-police-suspends-three-officers-over-vandalism-at-rg-kar-hospital-2780703.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA DOCTOR'S RAPE-MURDER CASE

Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case: Police Suspends Three Officers Over Vandalism At RG Kar Hospital

The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s chest department on August 9.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case: Police Suspends Three Officers Over Vandalism At RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week, officials said. The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility. “Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector,” an official said. Further investigation is underway. The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s chest department on August 9.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?