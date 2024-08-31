Kolkata Horror: Doctors To Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar Today, Demand Justice For Trainee Doctor

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) on Saturday will stage a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding justice for the alleged murder and sexual assault of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Doctors across various states have been protesting, calling for justice for the women doctor whose body was discovered in the seminar hall of the state-run medical college and Hospital earlier this exam.

After this horrific and brutal incident, the doctors have also been demanding better security laws for healthcare professionals.

Following the Calcutta High Court order, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the local police.

On August 30, Dr Suvrankar Datta, Vice President FAIMA and a senior resident doctor at AIIMS New Delhi stated in a video message, "We are organising a massive peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on 31 August demanding justice for our colleague in RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal. We will also ask the Central government for a centralised protection act for healthcare professionals to prevent violence..."

He added that they wanted to display their support for the deceased and demand authorities ramp up security in hospitals across the country.

"Before the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for September 5, I urge the doctors to join us at Jantar Mantar from 3 pm- 5 pm. We want to show the world our strength and that we stand united as we ask for justice for our sister. We demand an increase in security in hospitals across the country," He added, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kolkata, suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh.