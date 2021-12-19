हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KMC polls

KMC elections marred by violence, 72 arrested so far

Kolkata police said, “Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. "

KMC elections marred by violence, 72 arrested so far
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The police has arrested as many as 72 people for allegedly disturbing law and order during Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday (December 19), PTI reported. 

A senior police official said that one person was arrested for ‘hurling bombs’ in Sealdah area, which left three voters wounded, out of which one was in serious condition. 

Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar was quoted as saying by the news agency, “Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. Others involved in the incident have been identified and they will be arrested soon.”

Following the 'hurling of crude bombs' in front of Taki school in ward number 36, a large police contingent was deployed in the area. 

Moreover, four people were arrested in connection with an altercation between two contesting candidates on Hare Street. "Polling is being held peacefully there at the moment," Sarkar said.

Meanwhile, a State Election Commission official said that crude bombs were hurled at two places including Sealdah and Khanna. "A total of 36.78 per cent of total votes were polled till 1 PM. Polling has by and large been peaceful barring a few incidents. Two incidents of hurling of crude bombs outside polling centres were reported," he told PTI.

The polling in all the 144 wards of KMC had begun at 7 AM today amid tight security arrangements, and it will continue till 5 PM. A total of 40,48,357 electors will vote to decide the fate of 950 candidates in the fray.

1,139 of the 4,949 polling centres are declared "sensitive" by SEC. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Tags:
KMC pollsKolkata Municipal CorporationKMC electionsWest BengalKMC polls violence
