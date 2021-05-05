Kolkata Police breaks down stage set for JP Nadda's program near State BJP headquarters

New Delhi: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) broke down the stage set for JP Nadda's program near State BJP headquarters, sources told Zee Media.



BJP's national president was scheduled to stage a sit-in protest along with state chief Dilip Ghosh at 6, Muralidhar Sen Lane, which is State BJP headquarters. It was slated for 9:30 AM on Wednesday to demand justice for the alleged killings of BJP workers during the violence post-poll results.



However, the sources told Zee Media that the 'dharna' will now take place at the Hastings Office.



Earlier on May 4, Nadda met families of the BJP workers who were affected by the violence in West Bengal and said that in independent India, 'this much intolerance is unprecedented till date'.



With heavy heart, met the family of our Karyakarta, Shri Abhijeet Sarkar who was brutally killed in post-poll violence in Beliaghata, Kolkata. We will fight this ideological battle with cruel TMC in a democratic manner. We are rigidly standing with our Karyakartas. pic.twitter.com/o7XjjHyXNI — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 4, 2021

"I had heard of the immense atrocities committed during the partition, but I have never seen such post-poll violence that is occurring in West Bengal after the declaration of election results," the BJP chief was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

Our Karyakartas have suffered tremendous violence carried out by TMC in Pratapnagar, Sonarpur, West Bengal. Intolerance thy name is Mamta. We will put all these things in front of the people & provide justice to every Karyakarta in a fair manner. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 4, 2021

"We are committed to democratically fight this ideological battle and the activities of the TMC, which is full of intolerance," he added.



