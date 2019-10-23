Kolkata Police comes up with face recognition system to track chain snatchers, pickpockets

New Delhi: The Kolkata Police is all set to have a facial recognition system to stop crime in the capital city. The software will monitor the crowd and help reduce incidents of chain snatching and pickpocketing at busy places.

CCTVs has been installed at 50 various crossings on the roadside or crowded areas through which the control room will monitor the entire city. These special cameras which will have face recognition software installed in them.

If the plan works, gradually more CCTVs with face recognition software will be installed, a cop at Kolkata Police's cyber cell department said.

With this technique, it will be easy to identify criminals present in the crowd.

Before Diwali, Lal Bazar Police will install this special software. In the last one year, a database has been prepared by collecting biometrics such as eyes, nose, mouth, hands and finger marks of all the criminals who were arrested by the Lal Bazar Police, which helped create the software. If a particular criminal is present in the crowd and if any crime is committed or an attempt do so is made, the cops sitting in the control room would easily identify him. However, there is also a disadvantage. If another criminal, whose data is not feeded on the software, commits a crime, the police won't be able to identify him.

As of now, keeping Dhanteras and Diwali in view, the software is being loaded at busy market places such as Bada Bazaar, Posta, Bobazar.