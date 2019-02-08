Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Friday conducted raids at two different places that are allegedly linked with former interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao. One location is in Kolkata while the other is at a company called Angelina Mercantile Pvt Ltd which is linked to Rao's wife.
Kolkata Police raid firms linked to former interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao, wife
