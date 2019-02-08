हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata police

Kolkata Police raid firms linked to former interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao, wife

Kolkata Police on Friday conducted raids at two different places that are allegedly linked with former interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao. One location is in Kolkata while the other is at a company called Angelina Mercantile Pvt Ltd which is linked to Rao's wife.

Kolkata Police raid firms linked to former interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao, wife

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Friday conducted raids at two different places that are allegedly linked with former interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao. One location is in Kolkata while the other is at a company called Angelina Mercantile Pvt Ltd which is linked to Rao's wife.

Kolkata policeNageshwar RaoCBI
