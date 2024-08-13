Hours after resigning as the principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata on Monday, Sandip Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the National Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) by a notification from the West Bengal Health Department. Ghosh tendered his resignation on Monday morning, citing "moral responsibility," three days following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, which sparked widespread protests across the state.

The recent appointment has surprised many, as Ghosh had announced earlier that day his resignation not only as the principal of R.G. Kar MCH but also from the state medical services. He said that his resignation was in response to the wishes of the medical students, junior doctors at R.G. Kar, and the general public, following the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at the college the previous week.

Health Department sources indicated that while Ghosh's resignation as principal of R.G. Kar was accepted, his resignation from state medical services was not. Consequently, he has been appointed as the principal of NMCH with immediate effect.

Ajay Ray, the former principal of NMCH, has been reassigned as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the state Health Department. Surhrita Pal, the current OSD in the Health Department, has been appointed as the new principal of R.G. Kar MCH.

Upon announcing his resignation, Ghosh expressed that he and his family had faced several adverse comments in recent days, leading to his decision to step down. Additionally, Ghosh alleged that he was the target of a 'political conspiracy' orchestrated by a rival group.

He affirmed, "I have never engaged in any political games." The postgraduate trainee from the chest department of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital was discovered deceased with multiple injuries on Friday morning, shortly after attending a seminar hall in the facility.