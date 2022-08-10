New Delhi: In a shocking case, a Kolkata St Xavier University professor was compelled to quit from her post after a student's parent complained to the university about her swimsuit pictures on Instagram. According to reports, the father of the student said he found his son looking at the photo and then reported it to the university. In response, the university demanded the professor pay Rs 99 crore for damaging the reputation of the institution.

As reported by NDTV, the father had written a letter to the university regarding the professor's Instagram pictures. He told the university, "Recently, I was appalled to find my son looking at some pictures of professor...where she has posed in a sexually explicit way causing deliberate public exposure."

He further wrote, "To look at a teacher dressed in her undergarments uploading pictures on social media is utterly shameful for me as a parent, since I have tried to shield my son from this kind of gross indecency and objectification of the female body...It is obscene, vulgar and improper for a 18-year-old student to see his professor dressed in scanty clothes exhibiting her body on a public platform."

The professor, in an interview with Indian Express, said that she was "intimidated, bullied and taunted with sexually coloured remarks"by the university and she has filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court against her forceful resignation.